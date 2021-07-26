Elmhurst police investigating reports of late-night gunfire

Elmhurst police are investigating a report of shots fired late Sunday night in the area of Third Street and Willow Road.

According to police, officers called to the area at 11:39 p.m. found bullet shell casings on the 200 block of Willow and on Illinois Street. Officers did not locate any signs of damage, police said.

A witness reported seeing a gray SUV in the area around the same time shots were heard, police said.

Police are asking residents in the area to review any home surveillance video for vehicles or suspicious activity in the area of Third and Willow and Third and Illinois on Sunday night. Anyone with information is asked to contact Elmhurst police at (630) 530-3050.