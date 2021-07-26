 

Elgin child molester sentenced to 25 years

  • Jose L. Dominguez

By Emmagrace Sperle
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 7/26/2021 5:32 PM

A 55-year-old Elgin man has pleaded guilty to predatory sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

José L. Dominguez was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing two victims, who were both younger than 13, between January 2011 and August 2018, according a news release issued Monday by the Kane County state's attorney's office.

 

Dominguez received credit for 979 days served in the Kane County jail, where he had been held since his arrest in lieu of $1 million bail. He must also register as a sexual offender for life.

"When the older victim was 13, she saw a film in health class that caused her to disclose her own abuse to a teacher," Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Matthew Rodgers said. "I'm proud of her for the courage she showed in coming forward and for coming to the sentencing hearing and providing a powerful victim impact statement."

