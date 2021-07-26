 

Dog rescued from hot car in Aurora

  • Aurora police say this dog was locked in hot car for nearly an hour Monday outside Fox Valley Mall.

    Aurora police say this dog was locked in hot car for nearly an hour Monday outside Fox Valley Mall. Courtesy of Aurora police

 
By Emmagrace Sperle
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 7/26/2021 8:01 PM

A dog owner has been charged with animal cruelty after leaving the pet in a hot car for nearly an hour Monday afternoon outside Fox Valley Mall in Aurora, officials say.

Aurora officers rescued the dog, and the city's animal control workers transported it to a local veterinarian, where it was to spend the night, according to a police department Facebook post.

 

The owner had been shopping inside the mall, the post said. Authorities did not identify the owner.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 