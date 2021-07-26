Dog rescued from hot car in Aurora

Aurora police say this dog was locked in hot car for nearly an hour Monday outside Fox Valley Mall. Courtesy of Aurora police

A dog owner has been charged with animal cruelty after leaving the pet in a hot car for nearly an hour Monday afternoon outside Fox Valley Mall in Aurora, officials say.

Aurora officers rescued the dog, and the city's animal control workers transported it to a local veterinarian, where it was to spend the night, according to a police department Facebook post.

The owner had been shopping inside the mall, the post said. Authorities did not identify the owner.