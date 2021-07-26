COVID-19 update: 3,892 new cases, 41,715 more vaccine shots over weekend

Gilberto Ramirez of Elgin receives his Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot from nurse Velencia Lewis in April at the Elgin mass vaccination site at the Eastside Recreation Center. Rick West | Staff Photographer, April 7

State health officials today announced 3,892 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed over the past three days, as well as eight more deaths from the respiratory disease.

That brings the state's death toll to 23,409, with 1,411,821 Illinois residents who have been infected since the pandemic began, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

Over the same three-day period, IDPH officials also reported 41,715 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

IDPH records show 56.2% of the state's vaccine-eligible population of residents 12 and older are now fully vaccinated, while 71.8% of that age group has received at least one vaccine dose.

Illinois hospitals are currently treating 721 COVID-19 patients, according to IDPH figures. Of those hospitalized, 152 are in intensive care.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate has risen to 3.5%, a month ago it was at just 0.6%. Health officials use the case positivity rate to track the level of new infections within a certain population. It is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests. A seven-day average is used to smooth any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.