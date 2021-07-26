Buffalo Grove Symphonic Band makes its return Aug. 5

The Buffalo Grove Symphonic Band will be performing its first live concert in 21 months at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at

Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, in Buffalo Grove.

The concert is free and audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. In the event of rain, the concert will be

rescheduled to the same time and place on Sunday, Aug. 8.

The 70-musician band, now in its 20th year, was in the midst of preparing its annual Spring Concert in March 2020 when it shut down operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the upcoming performance, the band will open with a tribute to all the heroes of the past 16 months, with Copland's "Fanfare for the Common Man," followed by light music from the movies and musicals, including "The Magnificent Seven," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," theme songs from James Bond movies and "Mary Poppins," as well as a few marches and other summer fare.

All attendees who have served as police officers, firefighters, paramedics, health care workers from any health care organization, supermarket employees, postal workers, and other essential workers will be invited to stand and be recognized as heroes.