'When duty calls, I will always answer': Kinzinger agrees to serve on Jan. 6 committee

Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger agreed Sunday to serve on the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

"Let me be clear, I'm a Republican dedicated to conservative values, but I swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution -- and while this is not the position I expected to be in or sought out, when duty calls, I will always answer," Kinzinger said in a statement released Sunday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi added him to the panel.

Kinzinger will join Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney as the only Republicans on the panel so far. After Pelosi rejected two of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's two nominees for the committee, the Republican leader withdrew his other three selections.

He's also threatened to remove Cheney from her committee assignments if she serves on the panel.

The House voted in May to create an independent commission that would have been evenly split between the parties. But after Senate Republicans blocked the commission, Pelosi create the House select committee to carry out an investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Pelosi said Sunday she still will consider McCarthy's three other GOP nominees, including U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis of downstate Taylorville, as well as other Republicans who have expressed interest in serving on the committee.

Kinzinger, a harsh critic of former President Donald Trump and many fellow Republicans, said Sunday a full investigation into the events of Jan. 6 is necessary to dispel lies and conspiracy theories about what happened that day.

"For months, I have said that the American people deserve transparency and truth on how and why thousands showed up to attack our democracy, and ultimately, what led to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Complex on January 6, 2021," he said. "This moment requires a serious, clear-eyed, non-partisan approach. We are duty-bound to conduct a full investigation on the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814 and to make sure it can never happen again."

Kinzinger, a Channahon resident, represents Illinois' 16th District, which includes parts or all of 14 Illinois counties from the far Northwest suburbs and the Rockford area to downstate Ford County.

The first committee's first hearing is set to take place Tuesday. Other members include Democrats Bennie Thompson of Mississippi; Elaine Luria of Virginia;, Jamie Raskin of Maryland;, Stephanie Murphy of Florida; and Pete Aguilar, Adam Schiff and Zoe Lofgren of California.

The panel also is considering hiring former GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman of Virginia as an advisor.

