 

Walk-up vaccination clinics available at Glenbard high schools

 
Updated 7/25/2021 5:57 PM

Each of the four campuses in Glenbard High School District 87 will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics to give students their shots before classes resume next month.

The high schools this week will host free, walk-up clinics in their parking lots. The vaccination events are presented by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

 

Community members also do not need to sign up for an appointment.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is authorized for people age 12 and older.

These clinic dates are scheduled: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 28, at Glenbard North in the main parking lot; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29, at Glenbard East in the north parking lot; 8 a.m. to noon July 30, at Glenbard South in the main parking lot; and noon to 4 p.m. July 30, at Glenbard West in the staff parking lot off Ellyn Road.

