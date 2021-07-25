The Week That Was: Wheaton Mariano's gas station defeated, new development on Lake Zurich

Mariano's (top) wanted to build a gas station at the northwest corner of Main Street and Roosevelt Road. A parking lot used for Mariano's employees (bottom) is currently on the site. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

<URL destination="https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20210720/unpopular-request-to-build-gas-station-at-wheaton-marianos-withdrawn">No Mariano's gas station

Roundy's Supermarkets Inc. has withdrawn its request to build a gasoline station near its Mariano's grocery store in downtown Wheaton. Neighbors had protested the plan, saying the station didn't belong in a flood-prone area.

<URL destination="https://www.dailyherald.com/business/20210720/plans-for-new-apartment-building-near-wheeling-town-center-approved">Wheeling apartments OK

Plans for a new apartment building near the Wheeling Town Center commercial and residential complex got the green light from the village board Monday. The four-story, L-shaped building at 231 Wheeling Road will be known as the Union Apartments.

<URL destination="https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20210720/lakefront-sanctuary-development-gets-final-approval-from-lake-zurich-leaders">Lakefront project OK'd

Lake Zurich leaders on Monday approved the construction of a mixed-use development that includes 23 townhouses and a high-end Italian steakhouse along the village's namesake lake on the southeast corner of Rand Road and Old Rand Road.

<URL destination="https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20210720/watch-the-birdie-badminton-club-coming-to-buffalo-grove">Badminton in Buffalo Grove

Buffalo Grove village trustees granted a special use permit Monday allowing an 18,000-square-foot badminton club to open in an industrial park on the community's northeast side. Thomas Chen and Sandy Liang plan to operate Midwest Badminton Club at 1362 Barclay Blvd., a vacant space previously occupied by Buffalo Grove Gymnastics.

<URL destination="https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20210720/now-arena-boosting-pay-to-attract-scarce-event-workers">Pay boost at Now Arena

Hoffman Estates' village-owned Now Arena will increase pay to its event workers employed through Andy Frain Services during the final four months of the year to recruit enough of them in the midst of a general labor shortage coming out of the pandemic. The village board's approval allows for pay increases of 13% to 30%.

<URL destination="https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20210722/elgin-man-pleads-guilty-to-killing-bartlett-bicyclist-in-crash-while-fleeing-police">Elgin man gets 12 years for bicyclist's death

A 28-year-old Elgin man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing a Bartlett bicyclist in a 2020 hit-and-run crash in Elgin. Lance Neal last week pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and failure to report an accident causing death, as part of a plea deal. The crash in Elgin killed 52-year-old Sandra Sampey and left her husband, John, severely injured.

A week after the 150-acre Spring Hill Mall was sold to an investment group -- and the same week Barnes & Noble announced it's relocating its Spring Hill Mall location to the Algonquin Commons Shopping Center in October -- Carpentersville and West Dundee officials have agreed to end their respective tax increment financing districts at the mall and create new TIF districts to spur development.

The week ahead: Surfin' EGV:

Grab your best folding chair or favorite blanket and head to Elk Grove Village on Tuesday, when the Beach Boys' infectious brand of surf rock closes out this year's Midsummer Classics Concert Series. The band hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Village Green, 901 Wellington Ave.

The week ahead: Axe-ing for longer hours:

The Libertyville village board will review a proposal Tuesday to extend the hours of operation for a soon-to-open ax throwing lounge at 216 West Peterson Road. Lumberjaxe Axe Lounge plans to open Aug. 1 in the Grand Plaza strip center.

The week ahead: District 303 remote learning discussion:

The St. Charles Unit District 303 school board on Monday will discuss its plans for students wanting to learn remotely during the upcoming school year. The discussion comes a week after the district announced that masks won't be required for fully-vaccinated students and staff members for the school year that begins Aug. 11.

The week ahead: Honoring late Naperville parks manager:

For nearly 20 years, Chuck Papanos dedicated his life to managing Naperville's Riverwalk and community parks on the city's north side. The longtime resident and public servant died in July 2020 from T-cell lymphoma. A dedication ceremony is set for noon Friday at a garden planted in his honor, followed by an inaugural Naperville Lymphoma Walk at 7 p.m.