Not the same, but still fun at Lake Zurich's Alpine Carnival

Luke Moll, 4, of Lake Zurich smiles while riding a roller coaster Sunday at Alpine Fest at Lions Park in Lake Zurich. The event was scaled back this year to just a carnival due to uncertainty over the pandemic. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Natalie Miller of Deer Park, left, laughs during an impromptu inflatable mallet fight Sunday with friend Haiden Lang of Lake Zurich during Alpine Fest at Lions Park in Lake Zurich Sunday. Both girls are 12. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Friends Ruhi Majumdar, left, of Lake Zurich and Natalie Czarnik of Deer Park hang on tight while riding the Sizzler during Alpine Fest at Lions Park in Lake Zurich Sunday. Both girls are 16. The event was scaled back this year to just a carnival due to uncertainty over the pandemic. Rick West | Staff Photographer

It wasn't the Alpine Fest that Lake Zurich residents and visitors have some to love over its nearly eight decades as a summer staple, but there were still plenty of thrills to be had at the scaled down version of the event over the weekend.

Known as the Alpine Carnival to reflect the fact that many of the fest's traditional highlights were missing this year, the three-day event instead featured rides, midway games, and plenty of food.

Because of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Lions Club members that organize the festival decided not to host the musical performances, beer garden and parade this year, but there looking forward to a full slate in 2022.