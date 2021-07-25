Not the same, but still fun at Lake Zurich's Alpine Carnival
Updated 7/25/2021 6:00 PM
It wasn't the Alpine Fest that Lake Zurich residents and visitors have some to love over its nearly eight decades as a summer staple, but there were still plenty of thrills to be had at the scaled down version of the event over the weekend.
Known as the Alpine Carnival to reflect the fact that many of the fest's traditional highlights were missing this year, the three-day event instead featured rides, midway games, and plenty of food.
Because of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Lions Club members that organize the festival decided not to host the musical performances, beer garden and parade this year, but there looking forward to a full slate in 2022.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.