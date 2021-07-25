Gurnee to host Back-To-School Drive on Aug. 17

The Gurnee Youth Leadership Initiative will host its first Back-To-School Drive on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Organizers promise there will be food trucks, entertainment and games for all who attend. Everyone is welcome to attend but they are asked to bring new back-to-school items to donate upon entry to help Gurnee-area students in need.

The Gurnee Youth Leadership Initiative is a village-run community organization intended to strengthen youth leadership and improve the village for every resident.

The event is 4 to 7 p.m. at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave.