Suburban Skyview: Thousands of sunflowers in Pingree Grove

A family walks through one of three mazes of sunflowers at Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard in Pingree Grove. Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer

A stroll through a field of sunflowers offers an up-close look at the beautiful flowers.

But the view from the sky offers a magnificent perspective at some of the 12 acres of sunflowers at Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard in Pingree Grove.

The Goebbert farm, started by Lloyd Goebbert and his wife Terry, is in its 36th year of business.

Although they have been farming since 1986, this is only the second year for the 12 acres of the NuSun variety of sunflowers.

The three 4-acre mazes bloom one after the other, offering several weeks of opportunities to walk through the fields. The addition of the sunflowers in 2020 was done to help extend Goebbert's fall season.

The farm will move from sunflowers to apples and finish with pumpkins.

A walk through the maze costs $5, but that includes a few sunflowers you can cut for yourself.

• If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyview@dailyherald.com with your idea.