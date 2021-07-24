Geneva Arts Fair returns to Third Street

The Geneva Arts Fair opened on Saturday along South Third Street in Geneva. The event continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

The Geneva Arts Fair on South Third Street returned Saturday after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19th annual outdoor art fair showcases fine artisans from around the country in a host of mediums. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Gregory Frederic of CrewlArt in Green Bay, Wisconsin, left, talks to prospective customers on Saturday during the Geneva Arts Fair on South Third Street in Geneva. Frederic was excited to return this year for his third Geneva Arts Fair. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Downtown Geneva on Saturday was packed with people looking at a variety of art during the Geneva Arts Fair.

The juried show, which continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday along South Third Street, features fine artisans from around the country in a host of mediums. Geneva's historic downtown is providing a picturesque backdrop for the 19th annual event, which is sponsored by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

Last year, the art fair was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gregory Frederic of CrewlArt in Green Bay, Wisconsin, was excited to return to Geneva. On Saturday, he was all smiles as he talked to prospective customers while they looked over his acrylic paintings.

The event includes free art activities for children of all ages.

Visit genevachamber.com. for more information.