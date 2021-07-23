Two families displaced after Buffalo Grove apartment fire

Two families were displaced after a fire Thursday evening at a Buffalo Grove apartment complex.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze just before 6:30 p.m. for reports of smoke in an eight-unit apartment building on the 1100 block of Windbrook Drive, officials said.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered smoke in the entry and eventually discovered a fire in one unit, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Buffalo Grove Fire Department officials said one resident called her daughter to report smoke coming into her apartment and the daughter called 911.

Police helped evacuate surrounding buildings while firefighters extinguished the blaze in less than 30 minutes.

Two units were deemed uninhabitable, mainly from smoke damage, fire officials said. American Red Cross workers helped families in those units find alternate housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office.