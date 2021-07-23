Second try a charm for first Classic Collectors Car Show in Barrington

A 1981 DeLorean and 1940 LaSalle were among the many cars on display Sunday during the Classic Collectors Car Show in downtown Barrington. Rick West | Staff Photographer

John Haniotes makes notes while judging cars Sunday during the Classic Collectors Car Show in downtown Barrington. Categories included best American and European, most unique, retro relic, people's choice and mint condition. Rick West | Staff Photographer

A 1956 Packard Clipper is reflected in the hubcap of a 1948 Oldsmobile 98 at the Classic Collectors Car Show in downtown Barrington Sunday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Russ Toms of Inverness checks out the molding on the split window of his 1963 Corvette during the Classic Collectors Car Show in downtown Barrington Sunday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

The second try was the charm for the first Classic Collectors Car Show in downtown Barrington.

After being postponed by bad weather in June, the sun shone bright on the inaugural event, organized by the Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce.

Russ Toms of Inverness brought out his 1963 split-window Corvette, which had more than it's share of admirers Sunday.

"I have a couple of muscle cars, but these kind of cars always steal the show," he said of his white 'vette.

Toms said he takes the car to shows or cruise nights about once a week and gave Sunday's event high marks.

"This is great," he said. "It's got a nice turnout and an upgraded portfolio of cars."

He also appreciated that the organizers only put cars in every other parking space, leaving room for people to get a 360 view.

"Sometimes they're packed in so that you can only see the front bumpers," he said.

John Haniotes, a chamber member and organizer, was walking from car to car with a clipboard filling out his judging form with his choices for winners in six categories, including best American, best European, unique, retro relic, mint condition and people's choice.

He said he remembers back when Barrington used to host the original Concours D'Elegance and was excited for the new show and the variety of old and new cars on display.

"I'm a total car nut," he said. "It's wonderful for the community and I'm so impressed with what's out here."