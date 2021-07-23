Police searching for missing, endangered Schaumburg Township woman

Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart is asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered woman from unincorporated Schaumburg Township.

Stacia Landon, 32, was last seen in the 1400 block of South Plum Grove Road about 6 p.m. July 18.

Landon is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 115 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, shorts and possibly sandals.

Landon drives a black 2011 Honda Civic with Illinois license plate BY93180.

Anyone with information about Landon's whereabouts is asked to call 911, sheriff's police detectives at (708) 865-4896 or the sheriff's police nonemergency number at (847) 635-1188.