Feder: Chicago City Hall reporter Bill Cameron to retire from WLS Radio
Updated 7/23/2021 11:07 AM
Bill Cameron, who's reported on every Chicago mayor since Richard J. Daley, has announced his retirement as dean of the City Hall press corps, Robert Feder reports.
"Half-a-century of day-to-day duties on the beat is probably enough," Cameron tweeted Friday. "Time to go see more national parks!"
Aug. 20 will be Cameron's last day on the air at WLS 890-AM, the Cumulus Media news/talk station, where he also hosts the weekly public affairs show "Connected to Chicago." The date also marks his 21st anniversary at the station.
