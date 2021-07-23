COVID-19 update: 18,720 more shots, 3 more deaths, 1,470 new cases

For the second day in a row, Illinois has recorded more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19. The last time that happened was in mid-May. Associated Press File Photo/October 2020

State health officials today reported 18,720 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered throughout Illinois.

That brings the total number of doses administered by providers statewide to 13,056,857, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

Nearly 72% of the vaccine-eligible population of residents 12 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 55.9% are considered fully vaccinated.

IDPH officials also reported today another three COVID-19 deaths, along with 1,470 new cases of infection.

The state's death toll from the virus is now at 23,401, while 1,407,929 Illinois residents have tested positive since testing began last year.

Illinois hospitals are treating 670 COVID-19 patients, 135 of whom are in intensive care, according to IDPH records.

IDPH does not report how many of those hospitalized are fully vaccinated each day, nor do they report how many of the state's new cases each day were diagnosed in fully vaccinated individuals. Attempts to access that information have been unsuccessful.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 3.3%, up from 1.9% a week ago. Case positivity allows health officials to track the level of infection within a certain population. The rate is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests. A seven-day average is used to smooth any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.