Chicago man charged with threatening to shoot DuPage official

Bond has been set at $1 million for a 42-year-old Chicago man who threatened to shoot the DuPage County circuit clerk and her employees, authorities said Friday.

Bernard Williams, of the 4000 block of West Washington Street, faces felony counts of threatening a public official and of telephone harassment against a state employee, according to a news release from the state's attorney's office.

Authorities said Williams called Clerk Candice Adams' office at 3 p.m. Thursday and told an employee who answered the phone that he would come to the office and shoot everyone who works there.

He also threatened to "shoot the clerk in the head," according to the release.

Authorities located Williams in a county courtroom about 10 a.m. Friday and took him into custody without incident. Prosecutors said he was unarmed.

"My office takes any threat or even the perception of a threat against a public employee or elected official extremely seriously," Berlin said. "For our government to function properly, it is imperative that elected officials as well as their staff be allowed to serve free from harassment, without concern for their personal safety."

He thanked Adams and her staff for their cooperation in the investigation.

Williams is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for arraignment.