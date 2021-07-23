Canine Carnival on Thursday in Palatine

Canine Carnival, a carnival with games and vendors for dogs and their owners, takes place Thursday at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater in Palatine.

The large dog (over 35 pounds) event takes place at 6 p.m. and the small dog event (under 35 pounds) takes place at 7 p.m.

Registration is $10 per dog, regardless of size, plus one owner. Additional people, or those without dogs, must register for $1 each.

Each dog will receive a goody bag, a free raffle ticket and a souvenir photo with their owner.

Dogs must be wearing a current rabies tag. Palatine dogs must wear the license tag issued by the village to participate in the event, or they will have to leave.

Nonresidents must bring current ID along with the required paperwork to register for the event.

For information, visit palatineparks.org/rccms/event/canine-carnival.