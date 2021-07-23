74-year-old man from Rolling Meadows goes missing
Updated 7/24/2021 12:24 AM
Rolling Meadows police are looking for a 74-year-old man who has been missing since Friday afternoon.
Police said Robert Azarcon has a condition that places him in danger.
Azarcon is described as Asian, standing 5 foot 5 and weighing 120 pounds.
He is bald with brown eyes and is wearing a ball cap, blue T-shirt, blue jeans, and gym shoes.
He was driving a silver 2005 Jeep Liberty SUV with Illinois license plate 659 7813. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Rolling Meadows Police Department at (847) 255-2416 or dial 911.
