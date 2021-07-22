Pritzker signs bill allowing over-the-counter birth control

Gov. J.B. Pritzker poses for a photo with state Sen. Melinda Bush, left, and state Rep. Michelle Mussman after signing legislation Thursday allowing pharmacists to prescribe a 12-month supply of oral contraceptives. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday signed a law allowing pharmacists to assess and prescribe hormonal birth control to patients, a move Pritzker and champions of the bill called a "common-sense approach" to helping women get contraceptives from trusted sources.

The governor also signed legislation that expands the state's telehealth services and bars insurers from requiring patients to provide a reason for choosing a remote visit over an in-person meeting.

At the University of Illinois at Chicago's College of Pharmacy Thursday morning, Pritzker said women in the state have to "navigate a maze of requirements" to get their birth control prescriptions along with juggling a job, getting to and from their place of work and, in many cases, children and child care.

