Illinois records nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, most since May

Another 24,432 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered throughout Illinois, according to the most recent figures from the state's public health agency. Jake Griffin | Staff Photographer, Jan. 18

Illinois recorded nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases today, the most in a single day since early May.

Illinois Department of Public Health records show six more COVID-19 deaths along with the 1,993 new cases.

That brings the state's death toll from the disease to 23,398, with 1,406,459 Illinois residents who have now been infected.

Illinois hospitals are now treating 628 COVID-19 patients, 119 of whom are in intensive care.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is currently at 3%, also a level that hasn't been reached since early May, according to IDPH records. Case positivity tracks the level of infection within a certain population. It is calculated by the percentage of new cases derived a batch of test results. A seven-day average is used to smooth any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials reported 24,432 more COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered throughout the state.

Vaccine providers across the state have now administered 13,038,137 vaccine doses to Illinois residents and workers, IDPH figures show.

IDPH officials are reporting 55.8% of the state's vaccine-eligible population of residents 12 and older are now fully vaccinated.