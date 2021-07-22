Geneva schools won't make students wear masks, except on buses

Geneva public school students will not have to wear masks while in school buildings when they return to class on Aug. 18.

They will, however, have to wear masks when riding on school buses -- regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not.

Geneva Unit District 304 announced its policy on Thursday afternoon.

It says it will not implement or enforce a mask mandate of its own.

The district will discuss its COVID-19-related plans at a special school board meeting on Aug. 2.

Many parents spoke at a school board meeting Monday night, saying the district should not require students to wear masks.