Former Chicago cop sentenced for role in gambling ring

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a veteran Chicago police officer to 15 months in prison for his role in a large-scale, international gambling ring.

Nicholas Stella, 43, is the third person to be sentenced for his role in the gambling ring once run by Vincent "Uncle Mick" DelGiudice, who pleaded guilty in February to money laundering and gambling conspiracy.

Before he was sentenced, Stella acknowledged he was "100% guilty" and said he'd "never, or would ever, use my police powers or resources to aid in any crime, let alone gambling."

