Feder: Derek Dalton swept out as CBS 2 general manager after investigation

Derek Dalton was forced out Thursday as president and general manager of WBBM-Channel 2 as part of a housecleaning of top management at CBS-owned stations in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles, Robert Feder reports.

The shakeup followed an external investigation into allegations of misconduct by leadership at the stations group. No specific allegations against Dalton were cited in the company's announcement or were disclosed in a staff meeting.

