Crowd protests Arlington Heights board's decision not to fly Pride, Juneteenth flags
About 100 people marched from North School Park to Arlington Heights village hall Thursday morning to protest the village board's decision to reject requests to fly the Pride and Juneteenth flags on village-owned property.
Protesters waved flags and held signs as they walked down Arlington Heights Road before a rally outside village hall, where speakers decried the board's 5-3 vote on July 6 to establish a village flag policy.
The policy limits the flying of flags on property owned, leased or controlled by village government to the official flags of the United States of America, state of Illinois, village and the National League of Families POW/MIA flag.
Speakers at the rally included Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison, the first openly LGBTQ member of the county board; Heidi Graham, president of the local League of Women Voters chapter; protest organizer Luke Sparreo; and fellow resident Javon Jarrett.