Cook County Board of Review member accused of 'flagrant nepotism'

It's been a little more than seven months since Democrat Tammy Wendt joined the Cook County Board of Review, but she's already being accused of "flagrant nepotism" -- and firing back that her fellow commissioners are "territorial" bullies who haven't exactly rolled out the welcome wagon.

The fireworks on the obscure panel that handles appeals to property tax assessments started when Wendt hired Todd Thielmann, who is alleged to be her first cousin, for a $150,000-a-year job as her chief of staff office.

Wendt is best known as a member of former Chicago cop Jason Van Dyke's defense team. She was elected to the county panel last year, and it doesn't appear to have been a smooth transition.

