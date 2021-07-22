 

Chicago cop sentenced for role in gambling ring

  • Nicholas Stella walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in March 2020.

    Nicholas Stella walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in March 2020. Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 7/22/2021 7:38 PM

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a veteran Chicago police officer to 15 months in prison for his role in a large-scale, international gambling ring.

Nicholas Stella, 43, is the third person to be sentenced for his role in the gambling ring once run by Vincent "Uncle Mick" DelGiudice, who pleaded guilty in February to money laundering and gambling conspiracy.

 

Before he was sentenced, Stella acknowledged he was "100% guilty" and said he'd "never, or would ever, use my police powers or resources to aid in any crime, let alone gambling."

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 