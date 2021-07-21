Police: Mundelein man was drunk, driving at 102 mph with teen in car

A Mundelein man was arrested after drunkenly speeding on Route 137 with a teenage relative in the car, authorities said.

James R. Peterson, 37, of the 200 block of North Garfield Ave, was driving a Chevrolet Impala with a young passenger west on Route 137 near O'Plaine Road in Greek Oaks. A Lake County sheriff's deputy clocked his speed at 102 mph in a 45 mph zone, said sheriff's Lt. Chris Covelli. Shortly after, Peterson's vehicle struck a curb, almost causing it to roll.

The deputy caught up to Peterson and conducted a traffic stop. Peterson failed sobriety tests after the deputy smelled alcohol on his breath, Covelli said. A red plastic cup with an alcoholic beverage was also found during a search of Peterson's vehicle, Covelli said.

Peterson was charged with aggravated DUI, aggravated speeding, child endangerment, transportation of alcohol and having no insurance, according to Covelli. His bond was set at $75,000, and his next court date is July 26.