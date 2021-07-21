Lawsuit seeks return of Columbus statue to park
Updated 7/21/2021 7:46 PM
An Italian-American organization has filed a lawsuit against the Chicago Park District demanding the Christopher Columbus statue be returned to its pedestal at Arrigo Park in Little Italy.
The lawsuit filed by the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans claims the removal of the Columbus monument violates a nearly 50-year-old agreement the group has with the park district that says it must obtain written consent from the organization "before making any substantial change to Columbus Plaza or Columbus Statue."
"We worked out a contract in 1973 with the Chicago Park District after the statue and plaza was built," Ron Onesti, president of the organization, told the Sun-Times.
