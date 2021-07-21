Illinois surpasses 13 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

Jennifer Piloni, a registered nurse in Edward Hospital's critical care unit, cares for a patient with COVID-19. Illinois hospitals reported treating the most COVID-19 patients in intensive care since late June. Courtesy of Edward Hospital/June 2021

More than 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered throughout the state.

That's the word from state health officials who reported today another 25,715 doses had made it into the arms of Illinois residents and workers.

That brings the total number of vaccine doses administered statewide to 13,013,705, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

More than 6 million vaccine-eligible Illinois residents 12 and older are now fully vaccinated, IDPH figures show.

IDPH officials also reported 9 more COVID-19 deaths, along with 958 new cases diagnosed.

The state's death toll from the virus is at 23,392, and 1,404,466 Illinois residents have been infected since the pandemic began.

Hospitals throughout the state are treating 572 COVID-19 patients, 118 of whom are in intensive care. That's the highest number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care since June 26, according to IDPH records.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate, which allows health officials to track the level of new infections throughout Illinois, is at 2.7%. Case positivity is the percentage of new cases that are derived from a batch of test results. A seven-day average is used to smooth any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

In the suburbs, DuPage County leads the state with the highest percentage of the population fully vaccinated at 58.7%. Vaccine providers in DuPage County are averaging 1,384 doses administered each day during the past week. The county's current seven-day case positivity rate is at 2.4%, according to IDPH figures.

Suburban Cook County is reporting 54.2% of the population there is fully vaccinated and vaccine providers are averaging 3,984 inoculations a day during the past week. The seven-day case positivity rate there is at 1.9%.

In Lake County, 51.2% of the population is now fully vaccinated. Vaccine providers in Lake County are averaging 1,063 doses administered daily during the past seven days. And the county's current seven-day case positivity rate is 1.6%.

McHenry County is reporting 49.4% of the population there is fully vaccinated now. During the past week, vaccine providers there are averaging 493 shots a day. However, McHenry County has the highest seven-day case positivity rate in the suburbs, currently at 2.9%. It was at 0.2% at the end of June.

Will County has 49.1% of its population fully vaccinated, according to IDPH figures. Vaccine providers are administering an average of 1,100 doses a day for the past week, while the seven-day case positivity rate has climbed to 2.5%.

Kane County has the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated residents in the suburbs, at 49%. IDPH officials report vaccine providers there are averaging 948 vaccine doses a day during the past week. Kane County's seven-day case positivity rate is at 1.9%.