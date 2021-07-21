Driver crashes into bench, tree in Libertyville park
Updated 7/21/2021 6:24 PM
A man was injured Wednesday after driving his car off Route 21 into a park in Libertyville, authorities said.
The man was alone and driving a black sedan south on Route 21 when he swerved off the road and drove through Cook Park, according to a news release from the Libertyville Police Department. His car struck an empty park bench and tree.
First responders arrived at Route 21 and E. Church St. at 3:23 p.m. and cut the man from his vehicle, the news release said. He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
