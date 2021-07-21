 

Driver crashes into bench, tree in Libertyville park

  • Daily Herald stock image photo for breaking news, weather, traffic and crime.

    Daily Herald stock image photo for breaking news, weather, traffic and crime.

 
By Kayleigh Padar
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 7/21/2021 6:24 PM

A man was injured Wednesday after driving his car off Route 21 into a park in Libertyville, authorities said.

The man was alone and driving a black sedan south on Route 21 when he swerved off the road and drove through Cook Park, according to a news release from the Libertyville Police Department. His car struck an empty park bench and tree.

 

First responders arrived at Route 21 and E. Church St. at 3:23 p.m. and cut the man from his vehicle, the news release said. He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 