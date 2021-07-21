Buffalo Grove gives land to park district to expand norrth side park

Visitors to Buffalo Grove's Prairie Grove Park soon will have a little more room to play, now that the village has given a small adjacent parcel of land to the Buffalo Grove Park District.

The transfer of the approximately 7,140-sqaure-foot lot is part of a broader vision for the 1.32-acre park at 2020 Olive Hill, on the village's north side, officials say.

"This is the first piece of a larger plan to accept and convey additional parcels to the park district from the Link Crossing development in the future," Village Engineer Darren Monico said.

The action also conforms to the village's comprehensive plan, which calls for a larger Prairie Grove Park, he said. The transfer of additional parcels could be brought before the village board in August, Monico added.

The parcel transferred Monday is at the far west corner of the completed Easthaven development and was being held by the village for potential right of way, if needed. According to village documents, it was to be used for the extension of Meridian Way.

But with the completion of the Link Crossing development, the parcel is no longer needed by the village, officials say.