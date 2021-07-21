Aurora council approves next top cop, deputy chief

The selection of Deputy Chief Keith Cross as Aurora's next top cop has been ratified by the city council.

Cross, an Aurora native and a 27-year veteran of the department, was chosen by Mayor Richard Irvin to replace retiring Chief Kristen Ziman, whose last day is Aug. 6.

Aldermen on Tuesday unanimously approved the appointment, as well as the future promotion of Cmdr. Matt Thomas to the role of deputy chief, according to a news release from the city.

"It's not just that these gentlemen know Aurora," Irvin said. "It is also that Aurora knows them."

A swearing-in ceremony is expected to be held in August.