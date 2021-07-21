Arlington Heights launches art contest to create mural in underpass vandalized with racist graffiti

Letters measuring 42 inches high that spell out "Arlington Heights" will be part of a proposed mural in a pedestrian underpass, as shown on this sketch. Courtesy of Village of Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights is launching an art competition to create a mural at a pedestrian underpass that was vandalized last year with racist graffiti.

The village's arts commission announced a call for artists to help create a two-sided, 16-letter mural that spells out "Arlington Heights" on the side walls of the underpass, which connects Davis Street south of the train tracks with Northwest Highway and Kensington Road on the north.

The volunteer panel will select 16 different artists -- one for each letter -- to create a mural that is inclusive and representative of Arlington Heights, officials say.

That could include incorporating an element of the town's culture into the letter mural, such as food, festivals, horse racing, parades, entertainment, music and traditions. Or the mural could have existing landmarks, famous historical people and notable events, or local iconic landscapes, parks and nature, according to the project guidelines.

Artists have until 5 p.m. Dec. 1 to submit renderings of their proposed artwork along with detailed descriptions of their concepts. Groups of artists, students, family members and organizations are welcome to create a mural letter together and submit their project to the commission.

The 16 finalists will be selected in January and assigned a letter. After the art is due in April, officials will make electronic files of the 16 letters and a local sign contractor will print the artwork on vandal-proof material. Installation is set for June.

"Arlington" is proposed to be placed on the west side of the underpass and "Heights" on the east. The village's motto, "City of Good Neighbors," will be placed below the mural letters on each side.

To apply, visit https://arlingtonil.seamlessdocs.com/f/KensingtonUnderpassArtApplication. For more information, contact Derek Mach, arts commission liaison, at (847) 368-5232 or dmach@vah.com.