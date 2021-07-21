After four years of work, Grand Avenue intersection at Route 41 finally open

The intersection of Grand Avenue and Route 41 is now fully opened, after the Illinois Department of Transportation completed the installation of the permanent traffic signals, bringing a four-year improvement project to a long-awaited end.

The intersection will now allow traffic in both directions simultaneously because of newly installed additional turn lanes under the widened railroad bridge.

The massive intersection improvement project snarled traffic in Gurnee since April 2017. It originally was slated for completion last summer, but the work was delayed by unforeseen design changes, IDOT officials said.

With the intersection now opened, Gurnee officials are encouraging residents and visitors to patronize nearby businesses that have suffered through the construction process.