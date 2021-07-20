What parents are saying about masking at school this fall

Courtesy of District 15Will suburban school districts require students to wear masks for the upcoming year? That's the big question, and parents have lots of thoughts about it.

Will kids wear masks at school, or not? That is the big question parents are grappling with as the new school year approaches.

Suburban school districts are also torn, with some making masks optional, some requiring masks and some not making any decision at all yet.

But parents are quite clear how they will handle mask wearing when their kids head back to the classroom. We asked parents on our Facebook page to share their thoughts about masking in schools, and why they feel that way. Here are some of their responses.

"My 7 and 9 year old will 100% wear masks to school. They are totally fine wearing them because they understand the importance of protecting themselves and their community. My 12 yr old is full vaccinated so he likely will not. However, hoping the guidance changes and masks are required, he will gladly continue to mask." -- Mindy Koechling, Winfield

"My child would not wear a mask. He is in speech therapy. Masks hinder speech development. He cannot see the correct positioning of tongue, teeth and lips to make proper sounds. Speech therapy with a mask on is preposterous." -- Christi Rand, Naperville

"My unvaccinated child will for sure wear a mask. I need to learn more about my vaccinated child- which I might lean towards using a mask." -- Karen Kohl, Northbrook

"No. They've been around kids this entire summer, inside and outside with no issues." -- Amy Christine

"No mask if healthy. If they have a cold, then wear a mask." -- Debbie Mumm, Grayslake

"They will wear one. Because science." -- Kristy Chorostecki, Belvidere

"My children will wear them -- they are acutely aware that others can't get vaccinated. They also want to be able to visit with their grandparents who are high-risk, even though they are vaccinated." -- Marci Leon Badgerow, Northbrook

"Of course they will! My 8 yo hasn't had an opportunity to be vaccinated yet, along with every child in her elementary school. Even my 13 yo will because of the Delta Variant and not knowing who is and is not vaccinated at his middle school. CDC says all kids need to mask. I seriously don't understand how this is even a conversation." -- Samantha Campen, Wheaton

"I believe in medical choice ... should be applicable to anyone who wants to ditch the mask/keep the mask regardless of medical status." -- Molly McShane

"No! It will not be my children's 'new normal.'" -- Kimberly Berlin