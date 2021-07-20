State Rep. Mason holding Create-A-Bill contest
Updated 7/20/2021 11:00 AM
State Rep. Joyce Mason, a Democrat from Gurnee, is sponsoring a Create-A-Bill contest for students across the 61st District.
Students, groups or entire classes can submit their ideas for new legislation until Dec. 1. The winning bill idea will be drafted and filed for consideration by the Illinois General Assembly. Contest winners will also be invited to Springfield to see firsthand how state government works.
To learn more and to enter call Mason's office at (847) 485-9986 or email Info@RepJoyceMason.com. Ideas also can be mailed to Mason at 6615 Grand Ave. #217, Gurnee, IL 60031.
