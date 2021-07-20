No injuries in early morning Carpentersville garage fire

No injuries were reported today in an early morning fire in Carpentersville.

The Carpentersville Fire Department received a call at 4:45 a.m. to the 100 block of Golfview Lane for a fire, Chief John-Paul Schilling said.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered smoke showing from a detached garage. The blaze was extinguished within five minutes.

Schilling said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The garage is still usable. No damage estimate was available.