Man left child in vehicle outside Rivers Casino, police say
Posted7/20/2021 1:00 AM
A Schiller Park man was arrested Sunday night after leaving a 7-year-old boy alone in a vehicle outside Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, police said.
John Elliott, 44, of the 3800 block of Emerson Drive, is charged with endangering the life or health of a child.
Police were made aware of the situation about 8:30 p.m. after a child approached security and said he'd been left inside a vehicle by someone inside, authorities said.
Elliott had parked the car about 7:30 p.m., and the child exited the car less than 20 minutes later, police said. He was detained by Illinois Gaming Board agents when he tried to leave.
