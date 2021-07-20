Man left child in vehicle outside Rivers Casino, police say

A Schiller Park man was arrested Sunday night after leaving a 7-year-old boy alone in a vehicle outside Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, police said.

John Elliott, 44, of the 3800 block of Emerson Drive, is charged with endangering the life or health of a child.

Police were made aware of the situation about 8:30 p.m. after a child approached security and said he'd been left inside a vehicle by someone inside, authorities said.

Elliott had parked the car about 7:30 p.m., and the child exited the car less than 20 minutes later, police said. He was detained by Illinois Gaming Board agents when he tried to leave.