Lakefront 'Sanctuary' development gets final approval from Lake Zurich leaders

Lake Zurich trustees heard a presentation Monday night about a new townhouse plan for a vacant 1.9-acre site on the southeast corner of Rand Road and Old Rand Road. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

The Sanctuary of Lake Zurich, a mixed-use development along the village's namesake lake near the intersection of Rand and Old Rand roads, will include 23 residential units and a high-end steakhouse, according to developers. Rendering courtesy of village of Lake Zurich

The Sanctuary of Lake Zurich, a mixed-use development along the village's namesake lake near the intersection of Rand and Old Rand roads, was approved by the Lake Zurich village board Monday night. Rendering courtesy of village of Lake Zurich

Lake Zurich leaders approved the construction of a mixed-use development that includes 23 townhouses and a high-end Italian steakhouse along the village's namesake lake on the southeast corner of Rand Road and Old Rand Road.

Called the Sanctuary of Lake Zurich, the new development comes from Romeo Kapudija, co-founder of Miller Street Partners, who has said he began dreaming up the project years ago when commuting past the vacant property en route to his North Barrington home. Kapudija said at the village board meeting Monday night that he intends to live in the building once it is complete.

The project calls for the residential buildings to be 35 feet tall, and each unit is expected to sell for prices in the upper $500,000s, according to village documents. The development includes three piers that would each hold eight motorized boats and two nonmotorized boats.

Elected officials praised Kapudija for working with the board and the community throughout the process.

Kapudija first pitched the project to the board in December as an eight-unit townhouse and a commercial building. After board members encouraged him to reach out to the owner of a neighboring vacant lot, Kapudija expanded the project.

"Overall I think this is a great combination of fielding all of the feedback, incorporating it into the design of the project," Trustee Johnathan Sprawka said.

Kapudija and his team also gathered feedback and received the support of property owners along the lake.

Village President Tom Poynton said he appreciated Kapudija and his team going through "a million little changes" during the process.

Lake Zurich resident Eric Dubiel, who ran unsuccessfully for a village trustee post earlier this year, spoke during public comments and referred to the project as a "U.S. Army barracks look-alike development." He said he was concerned the project would add too much density to the space.

Poynton said he'd spent two years of his life living in an army barracks.

"Anybody who calls these an army barracks needs to enlist and go see what the Army guys live in," Poynton said. "Maybe they would have a much better appreciation for this type of architecture."

After the project was unanimously approved, Kapudija said he hoped to begin work in a week or two.