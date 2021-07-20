Lake Zurich Lions to hold Alpine Fest carnival July 23-25

Originally held in 1942, this year's Alpine Fest will include carnival rides, games, and food. Due to COVID-19, some events usually offered will not be available this year. Daily Herald File Photo

The Lake Zurich Lions Club's Alpine Fest will take place from July 23-25 in Lake Zurich's Lions Park. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2015

The Lake Zurich Lions Club will hold its annual Alpine Fest Friday through Sunday, July 23-25, in Lions Park, 81 E. Main St., Lake Zurich.

Due to COVID-19, the Lions Club board of directors has decided that this year's event will only feature the carnival, with rides, midway games, and food. The festival will not have musical performances, a beer garden, or a parade like most years.

Carnival hours are 5-11 p.m. Friday, July 23; 1-11 p.m. Saturday, July 24; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 25.

Admission is free, but rides require tickets.

A Saturday matinee offer will allow unlimited rides from 1-4 p.m. Saturday with a $20 wristband.

On Sunday, children's rides that normally require two tickets will only require one, and larger rides that normally require three tickets will only require two.

For information, visit www.lzlions.com/lzlions_005.htm.