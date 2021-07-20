COVID-19 update: 18,491 more shots, 6 more deaths, 745 new cases

Bloomingdale 16-year-old Stephany Carreno was one of scores of Glenbard North High School students to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on campus before the end of the school year this past spring. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, April 30

State health officials today announced 18,491 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois.

That brings the total number of doses administered statewide to 12,987,990, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

IDPH officials report 55.7% of the state's vaccine-eligible population of residents 12 and older are now fully vaccinated, while 71.2% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, IDPH records also show six more Illinois residents have died from the disease, with 745 new cases diagnosed as well.

The more contagious Delta variant of the virus is being blamed for the growth in cases.

The state's death toll from the disease now stands at 23,383, with 1,403,508 Illinois residents who have been infected, according to IDPH figures.

Hospitals throughout the state are currently treating 601 COVID-19 patients, with 116 of them in intensive care.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is at 2.6%, up slightly from Monday. Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests. It allows health officials to track the growth of infection within a certain population. A seven-day average is used to account for anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.