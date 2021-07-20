Bartlett hosting St. Charles artist's first solo exhibit

Courtesy of Christine HaymanSt. Charles artist Christine Hayman's first solo exhibit is being held through Sept. 4 at the Bartlett village hall.

It's only been three years since St. Charles artist Christine Hayman began working with oil pastels to create works featuring still life and landscapes.

But her first solo exhibit, titled "Observational Musings," just opened at Bartlett's village hall.

"I absolutely fell in love with it, it's an integral part of my life now," Hayman said. "It's been a joy to my life."

After photos of her art were shared by a friend, Hayman was invited to exhibit in the gallery by Arts in Bartlett, a nonprofit meant to celebrate the arts and enrich the community. Her work went on display last week.

"I think art is a very personal thing, it's like sharing a part of who you are with people," Hayman said.

Hayman, a teacher by trade, grew up in the Pacific Northwest, where the mountains and waters of Puget Sound "provided the backdrop of her childhood."

She was a longtime admirer of art, as well as art history and photography, but had never tried her hand at it.

"I didn't realize that I'd be able to do it myself," Hayman said. "Finally, as I got a little older, I thought, 'Why not try?'"

She was surprised to discover a talent that matched her enthusiasm.

Just last year Hayman starting doing portraits, something she never thought she'd do.

"I was really intimidated and then once I did my first one, I was hooked," Hayman said.

Her newest endeavors are abstract pieces.

Hayman is now a member of the DuPage Art League, Arts in Bartlett and the Yellow House Artists, a group that specializes in oil pastels.

She is also taking classes with another local artist, Carol Zack.

And her work has been displayed as part of a group exhibit at the Palette and Chisel Academy of Fine Arts in Chicago in the spring of 2019.

The current exhibit is free and open to the public during village hall operating hours. Hayman's work will be on display until Sept. 4 in the second floor gallery.

New exhibits are put up every two months or so, Rita Lopienski, president emeritus of Arts in Bartlett, said.

Artists can submit their work to the gallery through the website, artsinbartlett.org.