Arlington Heights man dies in motorcycle crash

A man from Arlington Heights died in a motorcycle accident on Interstate 94 early in the morning Monday, authorities said.

Arthur De La Cruz, 48, was riding his Harley-Davidson north on Interstate 94 at Wilson Avenue around 5:30 a.m. when he swerved onto the left shoulder, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police. Cruz struck a bridge pillar and was ejected from his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

All lanes were shut down and cars were redirected off the highway at Wilson Avenue while authorities investigated the incident. Two lanes were reopened at 7:15, and all the lanes were reopened by 8 a.m.

The Illinois State Police are still investigating.