Weekend COVID-19 figures show cases continue to rise in Illinois

A spike in COVID-19 cases has some worried mask mandates indoors might make a return. Associated Press file photo/May 2020

Illinois Department of Public Health figures from the past three days show 52,137 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide.

The agency also reported 20 more deaths and 2,817 new cases since Friday.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 2.4%, its highest level since mid-May. Case positivity shows the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of test results. Health officials use the figure to track the level of a virus' spread throughout a particular population. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

IDPH figures now show 12,969,499 doses of the vaccine have been administered since it was made available in December. Records show 55.6% of the state's vaccine-eligible population of residents 12 and older are now fully vaccinated.

The state's death toll from the respiratory disease now stands at 23,377, while 1,402,763 Illinois residents have been infected.

Hospitals throughout the state are currently treating 537 COVID-19 patients, 107 of whom are in intensive care, according to IDPH records.