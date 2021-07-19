 

Feder: NewsNation expands with Dan Abrams talk show and 'Morning in America'

Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 7/19/2021 8:29 AM

Dan Abrams, chief legal affairs anchor for ABC News, will host a one-hour prime-time talk show for NewsNation, Nexstar Media's Chicago-based cable news network, starting in September.

The debut of "Dan Abrams Live," airing from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, was announced today along with the launch of "Morning in America," to be anchored from 6 to 9 a.m. weekdays by Adrienne Bankert.

 

Both programs will premiere September 27, boosting the network's output of live news, analysis and talk to 55 hours a week.

Adding Abrams is seen as a strategic move for Michael Corn, who took over as president of news in May after two decades at ABC News, where he was a senior executive producer who oversaw "Good Morning America" and "World News Tonight." Under Corn, NewsNation's prime-time hours are evolving from straight news to talk and analysis, more consistent with the traditional cable news model.

"Dan Abrams is the epitome of the pure, common-sense approach to journalism envisioned when NewsNation launched last September," Corn said in a statement.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.

