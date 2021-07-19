Buffalo Grove police, 7-Eleven rewarding good behavior with drink coupons

Buffalo Grove police are teaming with 7-Eleven to distribute free Slurpee drink coupons to children who are spotted committing good deeds, constructive activities and acts of kindness.

Appropriate "offenses" could include helping others, deterring crime, wearing a bike helmet and other acts of safety, or participating in a community- or police-sponsored event.

"Being rewarded for positive behaviors can foster better and more trustworthy relationships between our local children and our police officers," Chief Steven Casstevens said in a news release. "One of the department's goals is to continue to build on our successes by building bridges with our community, and this is one way to accomplish that goal."

Each coupon can be redeemed for a small Slurpee drink at participating 7-Eleven stores.