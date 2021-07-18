Kane County Fair ends with a smashing success

The Kane County Fair's successful return came to an end Sunday. Thousands visited the fairgrounds in St. Charles for the 152nd edition of the event. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Sofia Roman, 3, and brother Damian, 6, of Aurora enjoy a bite to eat Sunday, during the final day of the Kane County Fair in St. Charles. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Spectators watch a round of the demolition derby during the final day of the Kane County Fair on Sunday, in St. Charles. A pair of derbies highlighted the event's closing day, which also featured live music, carnival rides and more. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Driver Genna Kowalski, left, of West Chicago gets some last-minute words of encouragement Sunday from team sponsor Joe Jackson Sr. before she competes in a women's round of the demolition derby on the final day of the Kane County Fair in St. Charles. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Genna Kowalski of West Chicago, right, and Dria Kuntz of Mendota collide during a women's round of the demolition derby at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles. The derby was among the highlights of the fair's final day. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

The final day of the Kane County Fair was a smashing success. Literally.

A pair of demolition derbies helped bring the annual fair to a crunching conclusion Sunday, as cars well beyond their best days slammed into one another over and over in crowd-pleasing battles of attrition.

Away from the grandstand at the St. Charles fairgrounds, visitors enjoyed more traditional fair offerings, like live music, carnival rides and games, animal visits and, of course, plenty of tasty eats.

This 152nd edition of the fair was two years in the making, as last year's event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.