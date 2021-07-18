Kane County Fair ends with a smashing success
Updated 7/18/2021 5:40 PM
The final day of the Kane County Fair was a smashing success. Literally.
A pair of demolition derbies helped bring the annual fair to a crunching conclusion Sunday, as cars well beyond their best days slammed into one another over and over in crowd-pleasing battles of attrition.
Away from the grandstand at the St. Charles fairgrounds, visitors enjoyed more traditional fair offerings, like live music, carnival rides and games, animal visits and, of course, plenty of tasty eats.
This 152nd edition of the fair was two years in the making, as last year's event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
