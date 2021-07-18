Get a snapshot of info in your community

Looking for information on your town or area? Find it through new data snapshots offered by the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning. A just-released set of new snapshots cover each of the region's 284 municipalities, 77 Chicago neighborhoods, and seven counties. The information summarizes demographics, housing, employment, transportation habits, and other details. The update also includes new data on household computer and internet access, walkability, and transit availability. Visit the new data tab at www.cmap.illinois.gov/.